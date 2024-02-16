Tejara Capital Ltd Invests $3.30 Million in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 349,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. AGNC Investment accounts for about 2.5% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

AGNC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 4,567,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,408,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 951.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.