Tejara Capital Ltd Makes New $408,000 Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

NASDAQ AMRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.90. 322,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,464. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

