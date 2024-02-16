Tejara Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 165,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Mativ comprises 1.7% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 11.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Mativ by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after buying an additional 221,204 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth $2,659,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 115.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mativ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $688.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.