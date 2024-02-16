Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.18% of Xperi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xperi by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Xperi by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 127,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 78.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPER

About Xperi

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.