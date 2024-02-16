Tejara Capital Ltd Sells 278,497 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,497 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up 4.3% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.18% of CONSOL Energy worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $78.71. 150,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

