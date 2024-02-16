Tejara Capital Ltd Sells 41,411 Shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Tejara Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,411 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Renalytix were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix in the third quarter worth about $547,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Renalytix by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Renalytix by 97.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 330,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,227. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.10. Renalytix Plc has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,736.47% and a negative return on equity of 501.28%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Renalytix Plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

