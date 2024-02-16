Tejara Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 1,439,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,446. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

