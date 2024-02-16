TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $14.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 10.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $628,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 112,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.55 million, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

