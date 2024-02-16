TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to $26.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.61 on Monday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 255.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TELUS by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179,110 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,692 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,279,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

