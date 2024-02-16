Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Teradata Trading Down 2.2 %

TDC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 54.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teradata by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

