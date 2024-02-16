Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.89.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,036,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,347,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

