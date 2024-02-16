Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.29.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock traded up $12.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,031. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $635,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

