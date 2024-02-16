TFI International (TFII) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TFI International (TSE: TFII):
- 2/12/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$183.00 to C$209.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$180.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$180.00.
- 1/8/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$122.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$182.00 to C$208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/2/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International stock opened at C$196.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$137.36 and a 52-week high of C$197.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.
Insider Transactions at TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
