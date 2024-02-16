TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$209.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$183.00 to C$209.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$181.00.

TSE TFII opened at C$196.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$171.25. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$137.36 and a twelve month high of C$197.02. The stock has a market cap of C$16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

