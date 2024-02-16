The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Cut by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Clorox were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after buying an additional 421,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $152.80 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 242.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

