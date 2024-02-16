The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.