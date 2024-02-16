The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
