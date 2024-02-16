The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 2078398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

