The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $313.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $266.66 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,220,438. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,172,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,548,000 after buying an additional 414,650 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

