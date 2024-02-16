The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

WEN opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Wendy’s by 203.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

