TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TXMD opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

