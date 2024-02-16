Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Holdings Cut by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601,314 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Theratechnologies worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 791,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Theratechnologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 244,096 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 49,950 shares during the period.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

THTX remained flat at $1.63 during trading hours on Friday. 2,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,224. Theratechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

