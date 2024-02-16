Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $61,275.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,389,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,764,022.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $29,025.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $410,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $186,837.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $48,248.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.

On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 8.6 %

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.37. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tile Shop

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.