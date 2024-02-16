Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $61,275.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,389,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,764,022.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $29,025.00.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $410,150.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $186,837.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $48,248.00.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.
Tile Shop Stock Up 8.6 %
Tile Shop stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.37. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional Trading of Tile Shop
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Tile Shop
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tile Shop
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.