Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 831.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,995,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Timken by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

