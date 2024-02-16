Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398,552 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Up 9.1 %

TOST opened at $20.94 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

