Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TGS stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

See Also

