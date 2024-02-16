Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 710,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Down 0.2 %

TREX opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Barclays downgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

