Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the travel company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $27.11. 2,789,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,370. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

