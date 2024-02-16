Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$44.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.63.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

TSE:TSU opened at C$41.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 54.49 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$41.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 275.73 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.