Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$44.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSU
Trisura Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.