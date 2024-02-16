Truist Financial Boosts ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $72.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,074,000 after buying an additional 156,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

