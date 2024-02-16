Truist Financial Cuts Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $65.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of DCO opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.30. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Ducommun by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,068,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 406,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 324,788 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $13,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDST Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 237.2% in the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 188,550 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

