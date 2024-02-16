Truist Financial Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $56.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

NYSE:NOG opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

