Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 53,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, February 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00.

NYSE:JELD opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

