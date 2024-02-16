United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
UAMY stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.48.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.
Institutional Trading of United States Antimony
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.