United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.48.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.