Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 484,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,226,000 after buying an additional 967,448 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,803,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 506,402 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.25 and a beta of 1.90. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

