Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $344.04 million, a P/E ratio of 144.07 and a beta of 1.43. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.76.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,974,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 389,682 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 185.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 734,032 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 639,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 179,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 563,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

