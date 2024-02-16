Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of URBN opened at $41.91 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

