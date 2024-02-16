USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC opened at $24.15 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,586,544 shares of company stock worth $88,507,498 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.