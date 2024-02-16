V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Buys $198,332.55 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

