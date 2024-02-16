V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 26,290,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

V.F. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

