Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $114.23 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.