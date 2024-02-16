Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Position Cut by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $171.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.63 and a 12 month high of $171.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.56. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.