Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.49

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.49 and last traded at $106.48, with a volume of 539731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

