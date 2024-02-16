Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 44.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vasta Platform from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Vasta Platform Trading Up 1.3 %

VSTA opened at $4.02 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading

