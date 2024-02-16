VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
