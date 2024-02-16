Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.070-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.62.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 939,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,324. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Ventas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

