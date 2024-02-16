Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. Ventas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.180 EPS.

Ventas Trading Down 1.0 %

VTR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,541. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.62.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ventas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 745,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ventas by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 228,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,931,000 after acquiring an additional 783,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

