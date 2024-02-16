Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $46.59.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after acquiring an additional 759,864 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

