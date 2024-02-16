Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.77

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 118405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get Vericel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vericel

Vericel Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $334,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,705.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 8.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.