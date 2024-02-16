Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $32.04 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Articles

