Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,340,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 45,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $40.50. 5,553,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,871,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.